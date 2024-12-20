JoJo Siwa Selling Tarzana Mansion For $4 Million

I'm Selling My Tarzana Mansion For $4 Million

JoJo Siwa is looking to unload her mansion ... because she just put it on the market.

Our real estate sources tell us the "Dance Moms" alum listed her Tarzana estate for $3,995,000.

The super modern home is 6,462 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

JoJo's place is decked out with a pool, spa, entertainment room, a bar and a sports court.

The primary suite features dual, custom walk-in closets, a fireplace and a balcony ... and the en-suite bath has dual vanities, a soaking tub and a walk-in shower.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero ... plus a built-in breakfast bar and dual kitchen islands.

JoJo's place is super private ... with a gate and hedges that block the view from the outside.