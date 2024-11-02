Tori Spelling Shows Off Belly Piercings in Crop Top

Tori Spelling's showing off some new bling ... baring her abs in a crop top -- with a pair of piercings stuck into her side.

The actress stepped out in Los Angeles with her daughter, Stella, earlier this week ... and -- while leaving Taco Bell with a bunch of goodies -- photogs captured the star's stomach piercings.

Check it out ... TS has two studs arranged diagonally on her tummy -- glittering as she leaves the fast-food joint with a bag under her arm and drinks in hand.

Like we said, Tori's 16-year-old daughter appears in some of the pics as well ... and, it seems she has the same piercings as her mom. Unclear if the two got them together -- but that would be one heck of a mother-daughter bonding experience.

Tori's living a pretty low-key life recently ... dropping episodes of her podcast and recently appearing on "Dancing with the Stars." She was eliminated alongside Anna Delvey -- who went viral for her closing comments on the show.

Spelling filed for divorce back in March from her estranged husband Dean McDermott months after the two separated.

The mother-of-five explained how the final fight with Dean went down on her podcast back in April ... when she claimed Dean said something so personal and hurtful to her that she let out a beast-like scream. When DMD said he was ready to get divorced, Spelling agreed.

Since the split, Tori's been seen a lot with her five kids, sharing a close relationship with them during this difficult time.