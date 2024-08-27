'90210's Tori Spelling & Brian Austin Green Say Why Friendship Fell Apart

Tori Spelling went down memory lane with her '90120' costar Brian Austin Green – and the two got emotional talking about their one-time close friendship.

Tori sat down with Brian on Monday's episode of Green's "Oldish" podcast, and, at one point, the actors discussed how they failed to stay connected after the popular show ended after 10 seasons in 2000.

Tori recalled their last convo, confessing she was crying because they were so close, but believed they were about to lose touch ... describing it as going through a divorce.

She also said Brian reassured her they would always be together, yet they didn't speak again for 18 years.

Brian said he attempted to reconnect with Tori during a get-together at her then-boyfriend Vincent Young's home, but he felt Spelling gave him the cold shoulder.

He also said he tried to visit Tori and call her on the phone, but he gave up after he "wasn’t reciprocated."

Tori admitted she had a bad relationship with Young, which caused her to pull away from Brian.

She further claimed she wasn't fully supportive of Green's relationship with her former GF Vanessa Marcil, which also drove a wedge between them.