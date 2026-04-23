Mike Vrabel Speaks On Dianna Russini Scandal Before NFL Draft

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Addresses Dianna Russini Scandal Ahead of NFL Draft New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel says he hasn't lived up to his own standards amid his tawdry scandal involving former Athletic journalist Dianna Russini.

In a press conference Thursday before the start of the NFL Draft, Vrabel avoided Russini relationship specifics but admitted his "previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to."

Vrabel also said he's become a distraction to his family, his players, the Patriots organization and their fans, adding ... "My family needs me this weekend and that's where I'll be."

The head coach previously announced plans to seek counseling this weekend and spend time with his family ... meaning he will skip the final day of the NFL Draft.

Vrabel and Russini have been wrapped up in a cheating scandal ever since the first photos of them together surfaced ... since then, there has been photos of them kissing at a bar ... and we got photos of them together at a casino ... dating back to his previous job with the Tennessee Titans.

This was Vrabel's first time in front of reporters since Tuesday, when he said it was "laughable" to assume he and Russini were anything more than friends. This was before the kissing and casino snaps.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Says He Had “Difficult Conversations” Amid Russini Controversy New England Patriots

Vrabel now says he was trying to protect his family by brushing off the story initially.