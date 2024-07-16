'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall File for Divorce

Christina Haack and hubby Joshua Hall are heading for divorce -- because he just made it official in court, signaling he wants to end their marriage ... but TMZ has learned Christina has also ran to court as well to do the same.

According to the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, Josh filed for a dissolution of marriage Tuesday in Orange County, CA ... citing irreconcilable differences. He lists the date of separation as July 8 ... just a week or so ago.

In terms of spousal support ... Josh is asking for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability to collect from him. As far as splitting up their assets ... Josh says he wants the court to divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched.

What's also interesting ... Josh is asking the court to grant him all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials they produced during their marriage -- and fans know ... they have one coming out in 2025.

It doesn't appear they had a prenup ... and they had no children together either. Now, while Josh's filing is the one that's in the system as of now ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Christina filed for divorce Monday, and that it just hasn't processed yet.

In other words ... there are dueling petitions here.

In September 2022, Christina and Josh hosted an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in Maui, Hawaii. The HGTV star even gushed on Instagram that everything in life had led her to that very special moment with her dream man.

She wrote, "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Her relationship with Josh came together after she finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead in 2021 after 3 years of marriage.