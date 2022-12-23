Christina Hall Shares She has Mercury and Lead Poisoning

Christina Hall just had a major health scare .. .and it might be tied to her passion for real estate and flipping houses.

Hall -- best known for her HGTV show "Flip or Flop" --- took to Instagram Thursday, claiming test results show she's suffering from mercury and lead poisoning, possibly from renovating old houses over many years.

She wrote, “My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (all the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth.”

She added, “So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then [we’ll] see how I feel and tackle implants."

You may recall ... Hall discussed some of her other health issues last week, stemming from her breast implants or so she says.

“Been super exhausted lately so [I’m] on a kick to get back into my body," Christina said on IG. "I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related." She also revealed she removed her under-eye filler because it caused an "inflammatory reaction.”

Her medical woes don't end there ... Hall also experiences “inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.”