Bijou Phillips Says She Could Be 'Gone in a Few Days' Amid Search For New Kidney

I Could Be Gone In Days If I Don't Get a Kidney Soon

Bijou Phillips is staying positive, but she's not blind to the reality of her declining health ... she says she could have a complication and die "in a few days" while she awaits a kidney match.

The 45-year-old actress told Us Weekly ... "I could make it on dialysis for a couple years, or I could get an infection in my line tomorrow and be gone in a few days."

She continued ... "I'm really hopeful, [but] it's an extremely urgent situation."

Bijou was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of her life on dialysis. She's battled kidney disease ever since.

In 2017, she received a kidney transplant from a friend, but that kidney failed. Her rep previously told TMZ she suffered serious complications, including the BK virus, which triggered cellular and antibody rejection.

Bijou told Us Weekly she went through a "dark night of the soul" before the first transplant and became at peace with leaving ... but now she has something worth fighting for.

"Now I'm a single mom and things are different," she said. "I want to be here for her, and I have to be here for her. The fight is back. That had been gone for a long time. I'm it. I'm all she's got."

Bijou and her ex-husband Danny Masterson welcomed daughter Fianna Francis in 2014. After Masterson was found guilty on 2 counts of rape in 2023, Bijou filed for divorce and requested full custody of Fianna.