Bijou Phillips Still Awaiting Kidney Match After 1,000 Donors Volunteer

More than 1,000 people have already stepped up in hopes of saving Bijou Phillips' life ... but TMZ has learned it’s still not enough.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... over 1,000 potential donors came forward Wednesday after news broke Bijou urgently needs a second kidney transplant. It’s an incredible outpouring of support -- but doctors haven’t found a match yet.

Bijou's blood type is B negative, and she needs donors with B negative, B positive, O negative or O positive blood. Despite the overwhelming response, our sources say more people are being urged to get tested because of how critical her condition is.

Right now, we're told it's touch and go by the minute. She's alert and able to communicate, but there are good hours and bad hours. Dialysis takes a serious toll, and when she's especially sick, she's resting extensively. Our sources say she'll likely remain hospitalized until doctors find a match.

According to our sources, her loved ones are by her side. Her half-sisters -- singer Chynna Phillips and actress Mackenzie Phillips -- have been visiting, and her daughter, Fianna, has been spending time with her mom as well. When Fianna isn't at the hospital, we're told Bijou's being cared for by family members and a close family friend.

We broke the story ... Bijou is hospitalized at UCLA under the care of Dr. Anjay Rastogi at CORE Kidney. She received a kidney transplant in 2017 from a friend, but that kidney has failed. Her rep told us she suffered serious complications, including the BK virus, which triggered cellular and antibody rejection.