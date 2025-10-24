Bijou Phillips Asks Court to Remove Masterson From Daughter's Name

Bijou Phillips is officially cutting her ties with Danny Masterson ... and her daughter's ties too, especially when it comes to her last name.

TMZ’s got the docs ... Bijou just filed to change her 11-year-old’s name from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips, to scrub any link to her convicted ex.

She’s just waiting on a judge to sign off ... it’s a big move -- especially since Bijou stood by Danny through both his criminal trial and retrial, before finally filing for divorce a week after he got slammed with 30 years to life in prison for 2 counts of forcible rape in 2023.

He’s currently locked up at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.