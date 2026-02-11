Bijou Phillips Hospitalized, In Desperate Need of Kidney Transplant

Bijou Phillips needs another miracle ... because she desperately needs a second kidney transplant ... and she's currently in the hospital.

A rep for Bijou tells TMZ ... she's is currently under care at UCLA Health, where she's back on dialysis as she waits to find a living donor.

Bijou received a kidney transplant in 2017 -- the donor was a friend -- but we're told that kidney has failed and she needs another one.

Her rep tells us Bijou suffered many complications since the first transplant, including the BK virus ... which led to both cellular and antibody rejection.

Bijou, we're told, is in stable condition ... but her rep says "time is of the essence."

The actress and socialite was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of her life in the NICU on dialysis ... and she's since battled kidney disease.