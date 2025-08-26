Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr. 'Doomsday' Feud Is B.S., They've Never Met in Person

Speculation that Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. had a massive blowup on the set of "Avengers: Doomsday" has spread like wildfire online ... but the rumors aren't just a load of crap -- there's no way it could have happened, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... the internet subculture devoted to Marvel conjecture cooked up a story that there was a verbal fight on the set of 'Doomsday' between two mega stars ... and fingers were inexplicably pointed at RR and RDJ. Why them? No clue.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ … Ryan and Robert know each other, sure ... but here's the problem with the rumor -- they've never actually met in person!

From what we hear ... the two are friendly -- and they even kicked around the idea of an RDJ cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine." During the pandemic, they also Zoomed for a celebrity fantasy football league to raise money for their chosen charities. Hardly adversarial.

Our source tells us ... Ryan has nothing but respect and adulation for RDJ. And it's also worth noting that RR has not even been confirmed to reprise Deadpool in ‘Doomsday’ … a lot of casting for the flick is all speculation at this point!