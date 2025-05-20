Ryan Reynolds Moves to Sanction Justin Baldoni's Legal Team, Baldoni Fires Back

Ryan Reynolds has had enough of the "utterly frivolous claims" from Justin Baldoni's team in their ongoing legal war ... and now RR is asking the judge to ding them financially -- but JB is pointing the finger back at them.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... lawyers for the "Deadpool" star on Tuesday hit JB and his team with a request for monetary sanctions -- which they say is a reaction to the "preposterous" defamation lawsuit that makes a mockery of the legal system.

As we previously reported, RR claimed Baldoni took his "thin-skinned outrage over a movie character" and decided to go after Ryan in court ... a reference to the satirical, "woke" Nicepool character from the new "Deadpool" movie, which JB thought was an obvious shot at him.

Ryan already filed a motion to be dropped from the lawsuit ... but it's clear from the latest filing, he wants to also send a message that JB's team way overstepped.

Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, lawyers for Reynolds, tell TMZ, regarding Baldoni's complaint, "These are not serious claims -- they are a desperate ploy for clickbait headlines that have no place in federal court."

The same lawyers filed a similar sanctions request on behalf of Blake on Monday.

Reynolds previously said Baldoni's lawsuit would never hold up in court ... he noted that his reference to Baldoni as a "predator" is constitutionally protected opinion ... and, even if not, he says it's substantially true.