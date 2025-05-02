Blake Lively Reflects on Difficult Year Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Play video content Late Night with Seth Meyers

Blake Lively opened up about her difficult year on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ... admitting this year's been very difficult for her, but she's doing what she can to make the world safer for women and girls.

The actress sat down with the 'SNL' alum Thursday night ... and, Seth brought up her legal drama with Justin Baldoni -- acknowledging that she probably can't say much while the legal battle drags on in court.

BL agrees with Seth before adding that the year has been "full of the highest highs and the lowest lows" of her life.

Lively says she sees so many women and girls who are afraid to speak out about the alleged abuse they face in an effort to keep them silent ... and, while not everyone has as powerful a voice, Lively's glad she has the opportunity to speak.

Meyers and Lively then joke about her appearance on the show ... a quick transition away from the topic, which doesn't come up again.

Worth noting ... eagle-eyed fans pointed out Blake's not wearing a wedding ring here -- but, folks shouldn't worry, because it seems she usually doesn't wear her bling. She was last spotted wearing the big bling at last week's TIME 100 event.

We've kept up on all the developments in the Lively & Ryan Reynolds vs. Baldoni legal battle ... which kicked off when Blake accused him of sexual harassment and organizing a smear campaign against her in regards to their movie "It Ends with Us."

Baldoni fired back with his own lawsuit against Blake and Ryan ... and, the two have been trading tons of legal blows. Check out our video timeline with all the biggest moments and wildest details from the monthslong fight.

Most recently, new legal docs obtained by TMZ show Baldoni doubling down on the assertion that Ryan's Nicepool character in "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a mocking depiction of him.

