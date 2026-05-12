Caitlyn Jenner Sued Over Alleged Crypto Pump and Dump Scheme

Caitlyn Jenner is facing a new class action lawsuit over her $JENNER meme coin ... with investors claiming they got burned in a celebrity-fueled crypto cash grab.

According to the explosive 97-page filing, obtained by TMZ, a man named Lee Greenfield claims Jenner and her manager, Sophia Hutchins, orchestrated a crypto pump and dump after hyping up a token pair -- promising the project was a long-term play while encouraging fans to buy in.

The suit claims Jenner repeatedly told followers she was "solely focused" on the coin, pushed slogans like "We’re sending this coin to the moon!!!" and even tied the token to Donald Trump and MAGA messaging to attract buyers. The filing includes a bunch of screenshots of Jenner’s tweets and promo posts.

But Greenfield says the whole thing quickly went sideways, claiming Jenner abruptly pivoted to promoting another crypto coin called $BBARK just days after launch, causing the original $JENNER token to crater by roughly 75 percent.

The lawsuit says the crypto project started falling apart after promoter Sahil Arora -- who allegedly helped launch the coin -- was accused of pulling money out of the operation and crashing its value. According to the filing, Jenner later blasted him online as a scammer ... but kept promoting other versions of the coin anyway.

Investors claim Jenner kept telling buyers the coin was the real deal and about to blow up ... while people behind the scenes were allegedly making money off fees and token sales. Greenfield says he lost more than $40,000 after buying into the coin.