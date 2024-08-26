'Friends' Couch, Matthew Perry Wardrobe & More Up for Auction

A piece of television history could be yours ... several popular props from the set of "Friends" are set to be auctioned off in honor of the sitcom's 30th anniversary.

Julien's Auctions is hosting an exclusive event on September 23 in Los Angeles that's sure to send any "Friends" fan into a tizzy ... offering up a variety of nostalgic items.

Items in the lot include a replica of the iconic orange Central Perk couch ... scripts, clothing worn by stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston ... a Central Perk sign, Lisa Kudrow's denim coat with faux fur ... furniture from David Schwimmer's apartment, and one of Matthew Perry's signature sweaters.

While much of the collection appears to be replicas of the real items -- likely protected somewhere in the vaults of Warner Bros. Studios -- there are a few notable straight-from-set pieces up for auction ... including costumes worn by guest stars like Christina Applegate, Bruce Willis, Paul Rudd, Winona Ryder, and late cast member James Michael Tyler.

We also expect several fans to make big bids for the teal cashmere sweater worn by Perry, who played funnyman Chandler on "Friends" and passed away in October at the age of 54.

The auction -- which will be held in collaboration with Warner Bros. -- falls right after a very special date for the NBC sitcom. "Friends" famously debuted on September 22, 1994 ... becoming one of the network's most beloved TV shows -- running for 10 seasons before concluding in May 2004.

The entire collection is available for a peek online before bidding commences next month.