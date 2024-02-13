Movie Props From 'Star Wars' & More Could Fetch $8 Mil in Bumper Auction

Calling all movie buffs ... this one's for you! Props worn by the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Michael J. Fox and Olivia Newton-John are expected to fetch more than $8 million during the largest film and TV memorabilia auction ever.

Propstore, one of the nation's leading prop auction sites, will be auctioning off 1,700 rare and iconic lots this March, and if you've got seriously deep pockets, you can get your hands on some super cool vintage film mementos.

For instance, every Star Wars fan would leap at Anthony Daniels' light-up C-3PO head from 1983's "Return of the Jedi" -- but, it could go for a whopping $1 million. Like we said, deep pockets, baby!

Captain Picard's 'Stark Trek' command chair is estimated to go for $100,000, while Sandy's "Grease" drive-in costume is expected to rake in up to $50K.

The screen-matched stunt leather jacket from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" -- which was worn by Vic Armstrong AKA, the world's greatest stuntman -- could go for between $200,000 and $400,000.

Vintage items from other movies such as 1969's "Easy Rider," 1985's "Back to the Future" and 1967's James Bond flick "You Only Live Once" will also be up on the auction block.

The most recent movie prop featured will be Harry Potter's wand from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

