Hilary Duff 'Comes Clean' With Birthday Hot Shots!

Wanna know "what dreams are made of?" Our fun photo gallery featuring Hilary Duff's hottest shots ... the millennial icon may be well into her 30s -- 38 years old today to be exact -- but based on her sexy selfies, she doesn't look a day over 21!

It's a rare sighting for the hot mama of four to flaunt her fit figure -- so mirror selfies like these are worth posting for ...

Backside booty shots in a silky smooth mini-dress?! Say less!!! The "Lizzie McGuire" star is known for bustin' out the weights during her workout regime, and all we can say is, "keep lifting Hilary, 'cuz you're lookin' booty-ful!"

And don't miss out on shots like this one -- Hilary heats up her page with hot legs and toned calves on full display while rockin' a sexy pair of boots!

Get your booties into our photo gallery ...

"Let the rain fall down, And wake my dreams, Let it wash away, My sanity, 'Cause I want to feel the thunder I wanna scream, Let the rain fall down! I'm coming clean!"