Hilary Duff Performs 'What Dreams Are Made Of' for First Time Ever

This is certainly what dreams are made of -- Hilary Duff performed her iconic song 'What Dreams Are Made Of' for the first time ever during her return to the stage after an 18-year break ... along with a number of her throwback hits!

The singer and actress kicked off her "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" tour in London Monday night and had fans in their feels as she sang a slew of her early 2000s bops, including "Come Clean," "Fly," and even her ballad "Someone’s Watching Over Me."

Para sempre, Lizzie McGuire! Hilary Duff cantando What Dreams Are Made Of na #SmallRoomsBigNerves 🤍 pic.twitter.com/3nbU3WeSEv @weinthecrowd

She also debuted "My Kind" from her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." and a handful of tracks from her upcoming album, "Luck... or Something." She closed out the show with the fan-fave "What Dreams Are Made Of" ... which she previously hinted would be on her setlist.

Fans were thrilled about the varied list of tracks and took to social media to celebrate Hilary's return to the stage. As you know, the "Lizzie McGuire" alum released her first single in nearly a decade, "Mature," in November 2025 ... and announced her upcoming album shortly after. She dropped "Roommates" -- a steamy song about fighting for the fiery beginnings of a relationship -- last week.

Hilary debuted 3 tracks from her upcoming album on stage last night -- "Weather for Tennis," "Future Trippin’" and "We Don’t Talk" ... the latter of which is rumored to be about her sister, Haylie. The pair grew up in the spotlight together, but haven't been seen together in years.