Hilary Duff Says 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot May Not Come for a Few Decades

We Might Not See 'Lizzie McGuire' Again Till She's 60!!!

Play video content On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The 2020 "Lizzie McGuire" reboot got canned pretty quickly ... but we may be getting another one -- in about 20 years!

The actress and singer Hilary Duff sat for an "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" interview, saying she thinks it would be interesting to revisit the iconic character as she approaches retirement age.

Hilary said, "I was really excited thinking about her at 30 and going through 30-year-old things, and now I can't really see her at 40. Maybe I could start to see her around like 55, 60?"

We're here for it!