Hilary Duff Says New Album Explores Complicated Family Life Amid Haylie Beef

Hilary Duff says her new album is her finally being ready to share who she is ... including her "very complicated" family dynamic and beef with her sister Haylie.

In a new interview with Glamour, Hilary makes some rare comments about her family and her sister in explaining why she put her beefs with Haylie and her pops, Bob Duff, on wax.

Hilary tells the outlet ... "That's my family. Those are the people that affect you the most, take up the most space naturally as a human who's born into something. Just because you're born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together."

She says she's had "a very complicated life," and her parents, Bob and Susan, had a "very complicated thing" ... seemingly referencing their 2008 divorce.

Lots of folks have divorced parents, and Hilary says ... "I know it's not rare, and I think it goes back to the theme of, Why share now? I guess I just felt ready."

Hilary does a lot of sharing on the track, "We Don't Talk," which seems to be about her rift with Haylie.

She says her new music is her way of being able to connect with people ... adding, "I felt like people have definitely gone through some of the similar large strokes that I have in the past 10 to 15 years."