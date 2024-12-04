Man Gets Sucker Punched by Assailant on Vancouver Street, Video Shows

Man Leveled With Single Punch By Perp Still At Large

Play video content Vancouver Police Department

A young man taking a late-night stroll down a crowded street in Vancouver, Canada, got knocked on his butt by an assailant who sucker punched him and ran off, according to shocking new surveillance footage.

The security video, released by the Vancouver PD, shows the unprovoked attack on the 28-year-old victim in its entirety — and it's nothing less than jaw-dropping.

Check it out ... the victim strolls down the sidewalk, heading toward a group of people just hanging out.

As he closes in, another man lurches at him and clocks him in the head, leveling him to the ground.

The suspect then dashes away as the victim sits up, tending to his facial wounds.

More than a dozen people gather around staring at the victim with one guy kneeling to offer some help.

A rep for the Vancouver Police said Tuesday ... the victim was not seriously injured, nor was he hospitalized.

The spokesperson asked the public to help police identify the suspect because other bystanders could be badly injured by him.