Steve Buscemi Captured on Video Moments Before NYC Attack

Steve Buscemi was captured on video casually walking on the street moments before he was randomly sucker punched by a hulking assailant in NYC.

On Monday, CBS News published footage of the actor strolling down Third Avenue in Manhattan last Wednesday as he was fidgeting with his cell phone.

Suddenly, Buscemi peered up at a passerby and seemingly said something to the woman. Then he proceeded across the street, where -- off-camera -- he was punched in the head by his attacker for no apparent reason.

Buscemi was rushed to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for bruising and swelling to his face, as well as bleeding in his left eye. While photos of his nasty injuries have surfaced in the media, Steve's rep told us that he's doing just fine.

The NYPD has yet to make an arrest in the case, but the department has disseminated images of the unidentified suspect to encourage anyone who recognizes him to call Crimestoppers.