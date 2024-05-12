Steve Buscemi Says Man Randomly Attacked Him in New York City

Steve Buscemi's recovering after a random attack in New York City ... saying a guy punched him in the face in broad daylight for no reason -- and, lamenting the state of the city.

The actor was walking in Kips Bay -- a neighborhood on the east side of Manhattan -- last week when he says a dude walked up and clocked him before running off.

According to the New York Post ... SB ended up going to the hospital where he was treated for swelling to his face and eye.

We confirmed the incident with Steve's rep ... who tells TMZ the actor's doing OK after the attack and he appreciates the well wishes from fans. Buscemi also feels very sad for all the people who have been attacked in this manner.

Attacks like these are not uncommon in New York City ... remember, Bethenny Frankel opened up about an attack eerily similar to the one Buscemi suffered -- and, it turns out tons of people, especially young women, have been in Steve's shoes.

Of course, more recently one specific attack in NYC's been on the country's brain ... when video of a man sneaking up on a woman and choking her unconscious with a belt before allegedly raping her went viral.