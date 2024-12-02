Young Thug Co-Defendant Yak Gotti Stabbed in Jail After He's Accused of Ratting

Young Thug may have sprung out of jail, but one of his co-defendants is still having a rough time behind bars ... dodging sharp, pointy objects that want to take him out!!!

According to reports straight outta Fulton County, Georgia ... YSL rapper Yak Gotti, AKA Deamonte Kendrick, was involved in an altercation on the inside with another inmate on Sunday, resulting in him being stabbed!!!

"Kendrick received treatment for minor injuries from a sharp object at the Fulton County Jail," Fulton County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Natalie Ammons tells TMZ Hip Hop.

"The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City where both men were being housed. Kendrick will be in court today. This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending."

I spoke to Deamonte last night, and while he sounded tired I expect him to make a full recovery. I expect to be able to see him in court today and will know more then.



Please keep Deamonte in your prayers, along with all those housed in our Fulton county jails.

Yak's lawyer, Doug Weinstein, tells TMZ ... Yak was either cut or stabbed, and suffered a slash wound to his scalp. Yak was treated, receiving 4 to 5 staples on the wound, but he was not hospitalized ... and he'll be fine, Weinstein said.

Wack 100 posted 3 full hours of YSL Yak Gotti snitching, how did Wack get this footage?

Weinstein did not have any information on the other inmate, or a possible motive.

The timing of the attack is interesting ... Wack 100 recently posted a video of Yak Gotti inside an integration room, heavily suggesting his hearty fast-food value meal came as a reward for rolling on Thug.

Wack 100 corrects himself and says he has Yak Gotti's interrogation footage, not Gunna's

Whatever the case, the YSL trial has been a thorn for Yak Gotti, all across the board.