Young Thug Denied Bond for Third Time in YSL RICO Case

Young Thug sat in an Atlanta courtroom on Thursday only to be denied bond again in his ongoing YSL Rico case.

Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, informed the court the rapper was willing to comply with a 24-hour home confinement and argued the prosecution was creating a false narrative by using 2014 lyrics as evidence, but that still wasn't enough to sway the judge.

As for the prosecution, they referred to Thugger as the “General” of the entire YSL regime, and believe he should remain locked up.

This makes Thug’s third bond denial since he was arrested back in May, and at this rate, he will be behind bars until at least January.