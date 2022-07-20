Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian Wants Gunna Freed From Jail in YSL RICO Case

Kim Kardashian I Want Gunna Freed From Jail!!!

7/20/2022 4:54 PM PT
Getty

Kim Kardashian is taking interest in a new legal case ... she wants to see Gunna released from his jail cell while he awaits trial.

Kim, who has helped a ton of folks get out from behind bars over the years, tweeted out her support for the rapper Wednesday, with a hashtag and a nod to one of Gunna's popular songs.

kim kardashian

KK tweeted to her 73.1 million followers ... "#FreeGunna" and emojis saying "Free P" ... a reference to his song "Pushin P."

As we reported ... Gunna was recently denied bond a second time in his Young Stoner Life RICO case and will be held in a Georgia jail until at least January, when his case is scheduled to go to trial.

Gunna Arrested, Mugshot
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Gunna's accused of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property, pleading not guilty to the allegations, and he's been going hard for his freedom ... penning an open letter about the U.S. Constitution on his birthday, which he spent behind bars.

Now Kim appears to be in Gunna's corner ... and it will be interesting to see if her celebrity can help his cause.

Stay tuned ...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later