Gunna Calls Out U.S. Constitution In Open Letter From Jail

Gunna isn’t taking his incarceration lightly … evidenced by a fiery letter he’s written from jail where he says America is violating his Freedom of Speech rights.

In an open letter dated Tuesday, June 14, the incarcerated “Pushin P” rapper speaks on how his breakout year was flipped after being part of a 56-count indictment that included Young Thug and several other YSL members.

He writes, “22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday. I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART!”

T.I., who’s had several run-ins with the law throughout his rap career, immediately swooped in with words of encouragement.

Sad thing is ... Gunna wasn’t lying about 2022 being his time to shine. His album “DS4EVER” beat out The Weeknd to go No. 1 and his gold-selling “Pushin P” record set a trend.

Thug recently also broke his silence — live at Hot 97’s Summer Jam ... urging fans to sign to the Protect Black Art initiative — as did Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Post Malone, Polo G, Meek Mill and several other high-profile artists.

Lyrics are a form of Artistic Expression. Black artists dont have that freedom. Protect Black Art‼️ Click the link in bio to sign petition ✍️ #ProtectBlackArt #YoungStonerLifeRecords pic.twitter.com/peN8FccmRV — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 13, 2022 @chrisbrown