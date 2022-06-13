Young Thug Sends Message From Jail To Fans At Hot 97 Summer Jam

Play video content TMZ.com

Young Thug still found a way to be at Hot 97's Summer Jam even though he's locked up on RICO charges -- thanking fans for their support during an uncertain time.

We caught Young Thug's somber, yet uplifting message from inside MetLife Stadium where he urged fans and onlookers to help fuel the Protect Black Art initiative, a law that could prevent prosecutors from using rappers' lyrics in court against them.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” Thug began. “You know, your support during this time means a lot to us, ya know.”

"You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL, I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom,” he continued. “Everybody please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

Team YSL has been getting plenty of support from fellow high-profile rappers like Drake and Lil Baby, with Meek Mill being the latest as he took time outta his Summer Jam set to double down PBA support.

