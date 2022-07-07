Gunna Denied Bond in YSL Rico Case, Will Remain Jailed Until 2023

Gunna's come up short again -- denied bond for the second time, because the judge believes his involvement in the Young Stoner Life camp could lead to witness intimidation.

Judge Ural D. Glanville once again rejected all of Gunna's attorney's motions ... leaving the rapper stuck in his Fulton County Jail cell at least until his case goes to trial in January 2023.

Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow tells TMZ Hip Hop, "Sergio Kitchens a/k/a Gunna and the defense team are very disappointed in the denial of bond. Gunna produced substantial evidence that bond was warranted for him. The prosecution again produced no evidence at all; instead, it chose to rely on vague and non-specific allegations and speculation through the statements of the prosecutor alone."

He added "justice isn't being served" by repeatedly denying Gunna bond on his way to an inevitable not guilty verdict.

Prosecutors asked the court to block access to addresses and contact information of witnesses from defense attorneys until 30 days before the trial.

Gunna has been going hard for his freedom ... penning an open letter to the U.S. Constitution on his birthday this year, which was capped by his No. 1 album "DS4EVER."