Gunna Won't See Trial On RICO Charges Until January 2023

Gunna could be looking at a long time behind bars before his trial, a judge just denied the rapper bond and set his trial date for January 2023.

Gunna was in Fulton County Court in Georgia Monday where a judge ruled he be held without bond ... meaning it's possible he could sit in a cell for the next 6 months.

Prosecutors argued Gunna is one of the shot callers for the "YSL Gang" — the 28-member group that stands accused of being responsible for "50 murders" — and can command the troops to commit violence on demand.

According to Billboard reporter Jewel Wicker, Gunna's trial won't happen until January 2023. It's possible his legal team can try again for bond, but things are looking tough. He plead not guilty to all alleged involvement in the RICO charges.

