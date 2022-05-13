Gunna Causes Sales to Spike for Hoodie He Wore in 'YSL' Mug Shot

Gunna's still locked up, but there's one company reaping the benefits of his clothing choice as he turned himself in ... customers are flooding its site to look like their favorite rapper.

Gunna was booked on RICO charges Wednesday in Fulton County, and while his mug shot appeared to be a little fuzzy, some eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the logo on the hoodie he was wearing -- it's a brand called LaRopa.

We spoke to a rep for the clothing company who tells us the day Gunna's mug shot was released, the brand saw a 15% increase in sales for the hoodie, compared to a normal day.

Not only did sales jump on Wednesday, the trend continued Thursday as well ... with a 24% increase for the top.

We're told Gunna doesn't have a stake in the company ... he just happened to be wearing it during his arrest. However, he's not the only celeb to have rocked LaRopa in the past ... Playboi Carti, Bella Hadid, Erika Jayne and Young Thug -- who is also locked up on related charges -- have all been spotted in LaRopa before.