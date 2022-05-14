Gunna Got Family and Business Affairs In Line Before Turning Himself In

Gunna was a busy man before surrendering to authorities in his RICO case ... carving out time to see family and making sure his business plans were in line before turning himself in.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... it was important for him to see his relatives before going to jail ... we're told he's big on family and has a lot of close relationships, especially with his mother.

Gunna also had to get his business affairs in order, because his music is really hot right now and he's got a No. 1 album in "DS4Ever" ... and it's not exactly easy to run a biz behind bars.

Before his arrest, we're told Gunna was in the middle of releasing visuals for his popular single "Banking On Me" and his focus before going to jail was tying up some loose ends with release dates, music videos and other biz affairs related to his new tunes.

As you know ... Gunna was booked on RICO charges Wednesday in Fulton County, and his lawyers are claiming he's innocent and hammering police for using his lyrics against him in a 56-page indictment.

Family and music aside, Gunna's facing some serious charges ... and our sources say he also wanted to huddle with his legal team to make sure they're all on the same page on how to prove his innocence.