Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Arrested For DUI, Injured In Crash

Josh Jacobs -- the star running back for the Las Vegas Raiders -- was arrested for DUI on Monday after officials say he drunkenly wrecked his car at 4:42 AM.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. says officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the Vegas airport on Monday morning ... and found the 22-year-old, who appeared to be impaired.

"He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries resulting from the collision," cops say.

"After treatment, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI."

Jacobs played for the Raiders on Sunday against the Denver Broncos -- posting big numbers, 89 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 15 carries, helping the Silver & Black to a 32-31 victory.

Clearly, Jacobs returned to Vegas after the game and that's where he got into trouble.

In the hours before his arrest, Jacobs posted video on Instagram showing him at a karaoke party with some friends. Everyone looked like they were having a good time.

Jacobs was a 1st-round pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft and has flashed some serious superstar potential.

Jacobs has 2,215 career rushing yards since joining the Raiders -- with 19 rushing TDs in just 28 starts.