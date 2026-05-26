Mackenzie Shirilla Had "So Much Hate" in Texts Sent Before Fatal Crash

Blamed Dom for 'So Much Hate' In Texts Sent Before Crash

Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo’s relationship was unraveling in the days before the deadly crash, according to text messages obtained by TMZ.

The heated messages -- exchanged by the couple, roughly a week before the accident which ultimately claimed Dom's life -- show the couple locked in an emotional argument surrounding Dom needing some space from Mackenzie.

In one exchange, Mackenzie tells Dom that she has "so much hate" and claims it stems from everything he put her through ... without getting specific.

Dom responds by begging her to stop and explains his grandparents are in town only for a couple of days and just wants to be able to enjoy his time with them ... but Mackenzie claps back and says, "Maybe you shouldn't have been a f***ing d*ck."

The newly re-surfaced texts are reigniting public debate surrounding Mackenzie’s state of mind in the days leading up to the crash.

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla Bodycam Reveals Interaction with Police

As previously reported, Mackenzie was arrested and ultimately convicted in connection with the 2022 high-speed crash that killed Dominic Russo and their friend Davion Flanagan, after prosecutors argued the collision was intentional.