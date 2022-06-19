Charlie Sheen Now Supports Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen has done an about-face with daughter Sami ... now saying he's withdrawing his objections to her OnlyFans account.

Charlie was initially pissed off that the 18-year-old joined the X-rated site, but his ex-wife proved persuasive in changing his mind. Denise Richards supported Sami's decision from the jump, but Charlie begged to differ. He's now changed his mind saying, "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste I overlooked and dismissed," this according to Us Weekly.

Sami's dad went on ... "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

It's interesting ... Denise and Sami haven't gotten along during much of the time Sami was growing up, and Charlie and Denise had a rocky relationship at best, but now they're presenting a united front ... this after Sami made it clear, she's now an adult and can make her own decisions.

Charlie's daughter announced that she would be joining the X-rated service earlier this month, prompting her father to express his disapproval.

Sami's already made her move on the platform, posting a pic of her Friday, almost naked laying on a bed.

Denise and, yes, Charlie have had their own wild days, and she acknowledged it in a lengthy post ... "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."