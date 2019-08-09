Charlie Sheen Says He's Got Brooke Mueller's Back Amid Rehab

'She's Right Where She Needs to Be'

Charlie Sheen says he hopes his ex, Brooke Mueller, gets the help she needs ... cause it doesn't look like she's having any fun.

Charlie was out Thursday in Bev Hills when a photog asked him about Brooke's latest battle with addiction, and as it turns out -- he'd just gotten off a phone call about that very subject. Charlie said someone had told him about his ex-wife reportedly checking into a trauma center to seek professional help for substance abuse.

The news comes after a years-old video started circulating reportedly showing a woman identified as Brooke doing crystal meth. She reportedly also tried to score drugs last month in the Hamptons.

Charlie -- who has 10-year-old twin boys with Brooke -- said the kids are doing great. The boys, Bob and Max, are reportedly staying with Brooke's parents while she's in rehab.

Sounds like Charlie, who now looks like the picture of good health, hasn't spoken directly to Brooke.