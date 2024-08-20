Brooke Mueller Poses For Pic With Twin Sons Amid Matthew Perry Investigation

Brooke Mueller had the support of her rarely-seen-in-public twins, Bob and Max ... who helped ring in her birthday just days after her connection to Matthew Perry's ketamine investigation surfaced.

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife and their 15-year-old sons came together for a pic to celebrate her 47th birthday bash at her mother Moira Fiore and stepfather Jon Fiore's Beverly Hills home Saturday.

Brooke was in full-on doting mama mode ... talking about how grateful she was for her kids, according to the Daily Mail.

There didn’t seem to be any tension, even though we revealed she knew Jasveen Sangha -- AKA "The Ketamine Queen" -- the woman who sold the fatal dose to the late "Friends" star Matthew, who Brooke had been close to for years

As we reported, Jasveen was arrested Thursday in connection with Matthew's death in October, with prosecutors claiming she ran a stash house. Brooke's BFF Erik Fleming also got nabbed

As we reported, when Brooke was in rehab this past March, authorities got a search warrant in connection with Perry's death and seized her computer and phone.

She cooperated with authorities ... which led to her bestie Fleming getting indicted and already cutting a plea deal.