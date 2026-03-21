Denise Richards' Doctor Shares Photos Before and After Facelift

Denise Richards gave her confidence a lift ... by doing the same to her face!

Dr. Ben Talei -- a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon -- and Richards shared her facelift results to Instagram Saturday morning ... with Talei writing that he was honored to provide a little assistance to "one of the most lovely and beautiful people to ever walk this earth."

Dr. Talei then goes into the specific procedures Richards underwent ... but the pics really say it all -- because she looks rejuvenated after visiting the good doctor.

Worth noting ... Talei mentions he's thankful Denise opened up about her treatments -- before adding, "She’s been through so much this past year and her resilience is just astounding. She has a golden heart and her golden face is hers again."

While he doesn't get more specific than that ... we've told you all about Denise's relationship troubles -- beginning when her estranged husband Aaron Phypers filed for divorce last summer.

Denise accused Aaron of abusing her ... claims he feverently denied. He also accused her of cheating on him.

Denise got a few other cosmetic procedures done in the immediate aftermath of her split ... including getting a breast procedure she says she's excited to show off this bikini season.