50 Cent's 'Many Men' Producer Six Figga Digga Reacts To 'Least Favorite' Claim

50 Cent recently shocked fans, proclaiming "Many Men" was his least favorite song from his blockbuster debut album "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" ... a surprise to the track's producer Darrell "Six Figga Digga" Branch.

The song ranks in the album's top 5 on streaming services, and 50 told Apple Music "Many Men" ranked low for him because it was the slowest song on the album and didn't match the fast-paced tempo of the era.

And, if it wasn't for Tony Yayo's positive input at the time, fans wouldn't even know the song existed!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Digga following 50's confessional and while he says he understands where 50 is coming from in reference to the song's intensity, he thinks the track "Blood Hound" featuring Young Buck speaks better to the low energy 50 was referencing.

The album has left little room for complaints ... 50's been touring the globe on his "Final Lap" tour to promote its 20th anniversary. Its lead single "In Da Club" was certified Diamond this year and the album is expected to follow as it currently sits at 9x Platinum.

50's also changed his tune on the song in 2003 -- all because rap's tempo has changed in the last 20 years.

"Many Men" has since been a favorite of 21 Savage, Polo G and Pop Smoke and 50 tells Apple it's now his favorite song to perform!!!