50 Cent Uses Trump's Face While Performing 'Many Men' After Assassination Attempt

50 Cent seems impressed Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt -- something he's personally familiar with ... which he highlighted with a Photoshop job and a song.

The rapper was performing this weekend in Boston -- right on the heels of the assassination attempt -- and he did one of his most famous tracks, 'Many Men,' for the audience ... which featured a custom album cover of his "Get Rich or Die Tryin" project.

Instead of the usual shirtless Fiddy on the front that we've all seen and known -- it was Trump's face that was superimposed over 50's body ... a deliberate move, no doubt.

He further touched on the Trump tweak to his album artwork on social media, posting the same Trump-infused image and writing, "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending." Unclear if 50 himself created it ... but he definitely ran with it, and the internet was collectively laughing.

Two things ... 'Many Men' is seen by many as an anthem of survival by 50, and it's all about him having enemies who want him dead. On its face, it sounds like he views Trump as now being in the same camp after Thomas Matthew Crooks tried taking him out at PA rally.

Of course ... 50 himself was shot back in the day multiple times, which he survived ... and which became part of his legacy in hip hop. Now, DT has something in common with him.

Trump's act of defiance right after being shot in the ear -- namely, pumping his fist and telling the crowd to fight -- is also being praised as bad ass by some ... and inflammatory by others.