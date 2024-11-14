50 Cent Disapproves of Louisiana Ending Film Tax Credit After Positive Impact

50 Cent's incentive to build a film empire in Shreveport, Louisiana looks to be going out in a wash ... the state's House of Representatives decided this week to eliminate its $150 million tax incentive -- just as his operation was getting revved up!!!

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux spelled out the doomsday for the tax credit to local outlets, and didn't have any resolutions top of mind for 50 Cent when asked about the future.

50 gave the people of Louisiana words of encouragement by preaching patience on Thursday .... but like the mayor said, things are looking grim.

He also thanked locals for making his Humor & Harmony Weekend a success ... while reminding everyone it left the city with ZERO violent crimes for 16 days!!!

If you recall, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith told TMZ Hip Hop that 50's contributions to the city were unprecedented -- including the severe dip in the crime rate.

Louisiana's House voted 87-12 to shoot down the credit -- and its fate now lies in the hands of the State Senate and the Governor.

Between his "Power" franchise, Big Meech's biographical series "BMF," and his upcoming Diddy docuseries amid the sexual assault allegations, 50's stake in the TV world has long been set.

The G-Unit rap legend and his Green Light Gang cut the ribbon off a 985,000-square-foot property in April -- earning props from Tyler Perry for the past and future legacy he built.

Play video content TMZ.com