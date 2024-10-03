Michael Rainey Jr. Hoping to Land Beats for 50 Cent After 'Power II'

Play video content TMZ.com

"Power Book II: Ghost" star Michael Rainey Jr. has already begun shaping his future after the series wraps up this week -- he's entering the world of hip hop, via making beats!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Michael at an intimate dinner with friends and fam to celebrate 'Power II's' final season ... and he admitted he enjoyed "Tariq St. Patrick" -- and clearly fans did too.

He tells us they were so invested in the series' penultimate episode that involved a major cast change they actually got pissed at him!!!

Michael says he'd be up $300K if he had a dollar for every angry message he received at the big reveal -- but he says he's really stoked to start his production career.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When it comes to his musically inclined 'Power' co-stars -- 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Method Man -- Michael tells us he predicts 50 will be the first to hop on one of his beats.

He already told 50 about his career shift, and maybe he'll push him to release that long awaited comeback album!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.