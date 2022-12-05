Randall Emmett Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Lala Kent Split

Randall Emmett has some bad news for "Vanderpump Rules" fans hoping to get the inside scoop after his split with Lala Kent ... because he's revealed he won't be making a return for the show's 10th season.

In a very telling interview, the movie producer told The Sun "I never wanted to be on 'Vanderpump,' but I respect the [show's] success."

He continues, "I'm friends still with some of them. I just think what they've created is amazing and I give them so much love and praise, but in my life I'm focused on my children and focused on making films."

TMZ broke the story ... he and Lala officially broke things off last October, after Lala moved out. Before that, we were told the 2 were working on saving their engagement after Randall was accused of cheating on Lala, but it's clear those efforts weren't enough to salvage it.