Latto's Used Panties Removed From eBay for Violating Health & Hygiene Guidelines

Latto nearly had the last laugh on "panty police" haters who accused her of repeatedly wearing one pair of animal print undies, but eBay is deflating her auction dreams!!!

A spokesperson for eBay tells TMZ Hip Hop ... used and worn underwear is a direct violation of their "used clothing policy," and that's why it's yanked Latto's link to auction off her underwear.

The company says it uses multiple layers of AI technology in addition to its professionally trained eBay investigators to sniff out errant sales like Latto's, and ensure they're upholding its health and hygiene standards ... which of pair of panties containing "big energy" ... do not!!!

The Grammy-nominated rapper saw her worn cheetah prints nearly earn her $100K before the eBay takedown. She only started the auction in order to school fans on the fact she does indeed have more than one leopard print thong th-thong thong thong!

Ahead of the auction, Latto actually took time to explain to the trolls that she keeps healthy stashes of undergarments during tour time.

