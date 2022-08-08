Prince Harry's Underwear from Naked Las Vegas Party Being Auctioned by Stripper

Prince Harry's underwear from his infamous strip billiards game in Sin City is hitting the open market ... a former stripper says she kept the undies for a decade and is now ready to sell.

The 10-year anniversary of Harry's wild night in Vegas is coming up this month, and ex-stripper Carrie Royale feels the timing is right to sell the Prince's royal undies from that fateful night in a high roller's suite.

The exotic dancer claims she was in the hotel room with Harry when he stripped down to his birthday suit playing pool ... and she's also auctioning off the dress and swimsuit she says she wore that same night.

What's a royal family keepsake like this worth? The stripper believes the winning bid could reach as high as $1 million.

The photo was snapped in Vegas back in August 2012, with Harry cupping his genitals with a seemingly topless woman and bear-hugging another woman who appeared to be nude as well.

Carrie Royale says word on the street is Prince Harry dropped by Larry Flynt's Hustler Club during his wild trip to Vegas, so the strip club is hosting the auction.

The stripper believes the underwear sale is a full circle moment for Prince Harry, saying ... "I am holding the auction to help remind him of his fun side, the side that his marriage to his wife Meghan has tried to control." Wow.

The live and online bidding starts Thursday at 10:30 PM PT, with a starting bid of $10,000. If the bidding reaches $800k, the winner gets a vintage 3-liter bottle of 1996 Dom Pérignon Rose wrapped in 24 karat gold, valued at over $200k.