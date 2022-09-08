Tom Brady And Gisele Reportedly Having Marriage Issues Over QB's Un-Retirement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship is reportedly going through a serious rough patch ... and their issues are apparently so bad, they are not even living together.

The NFL superstar and his wife of 13 years have had several heated arguments recently ... and it all stems from his decision to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Page Six was first to report.

The details that followed continue to back that narrative ... with People claiming the couple is not sharing time at home as they navigate through their "rough patch."

The outlet also states the family did not spend Labor Day weekend together -- with Gisele taking their kids to a Miami waterpark, and Tom electing to check out Jack (his son with actress Bridget Moynahan) at football practice in New York.

It's no secret -- Gisele has publicly expressed her desire for TB12 to call it a career for at least 5 years ... claiming Brady has nothing else to prove on the field and she would prefer he spent time with their family instead.

In fact, Bündchen spoke about their unbalanced structure with British Vogue earlier this year ... saying her focus is on their kids and taking care of things at home, while he focuses on football.

If the reports are accurate, it may explain why Tom mysteriously spent 11 days away from the Bucs during training camp ... which led to wild speculation on social media.

Remember, there were rumblings the QB was shooting episodes of "The Masked Singer," which he denied ... and other reports claim he was in the Bahamas with his wife.

Play video content Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When he finally spoke with reporters last week, he explained, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Brady also hinted at having personal struggles during his "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray this week ... when he was asked about living "under a microscope."

"You always have moments," Tom said. "I don't think life is always the ultimate joy, I don't think life is always the ultimate pain, I don't think life is always the ultimate struggle, I don't think life is always the ultimate happiness."

"Your life ebbs and flows through the clouds and through the sun and through the rain and through the beautiful days and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things."

He did not mention his wife during the episode.

Tom and Gisele got married back in 2009 -- they have two kids together, Ben (14) and Vivian (9) ... as well as 15-year-old Jack, Brady's son with Moynahan.