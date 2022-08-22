Tom Brady Denies 'Masked Singer' Appearance During Break From Buccaneers
8/22/2022 4:35 PM PT
Tom Brady says he did NOT leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to shoot episodes of "The Masked Singer" ... saying the wild conspiracy is flat-out wrong.
TB12 had social media in a frenzy last week ... when one user speculated the QB was taking a break from training camp to appear on Fox's singing competition.
Where in the world is Tom Brady? We have a theory 🔍 pic.twitter.com/zUvopoaCwM— Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) August 19, 2022 @MBFantasyLife
There were several points that had people convinced -- one being Brady's post-retirement TV deal with Fox Sports ... and another being the show is currently recording new episodes for the next season.
On top of that, Brady's absence had been a mystery ... and considering 'Masked Singer' is all about secrets, it would make sense for him to be hush-hush about what he was doing.
It was later revealed Brady used his time away from football to go on a Bahamas vacation with his wife, Gisele ... and based on his tweet just minutes ago, no masked singing was involved.
Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022 @TomBrady
Of course, there's a possibility Brady just wants us to think he wasn't on the show because his cover was blown ... but for now, we'll take his word for it.