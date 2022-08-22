Tom Brady Returns To Bucs Practice After Taking 11 Days Off From Team

Play video content Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The G.O.A.T. is back ... Tom Brady is practicing with the Buccaneers once again -- after he took 11 days to deal with a "personal issue."

The Bucs just posted video of Brady out at training camp -- proving he has, indeed, made his way back to Tampa following an extended off period.

The 45-year-old looked good, weaving in and out of bags while hurling footballs to wide receivers.

Brady initially left camp back on Aug. 11 -- with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explaining to reporters at the time that the QB was dealing with "some personal things."

"It's a personal issue," Bowles said. "That's all I can tell you."

"It's something he needed to handle," Bowles added. "We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp, and he will not be here until after Tennessee."

Brady has yet to comment publicly on the brief departure.

The Bucs, meanwhile, played 2 preseason games while Brady was out ... losing to Miami on Aug. 13 and to the Titans on Aug. 20.

