Tom Brady Throws TD Pass To Julio Jones In First Bucs Practice Together

Future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski is out of Tampa ... but future Hall of Famer Julio Jones is in -- and Tom Brady's wasting no time using him, already throwing TD passes his way!!

TB12 and his new wideout hooked up for six for the first time ever at Buccaneers practice on Thursday -- and video from the field shows the duo sure made scoring look easy.

Jones, rocking #85 after signing with Tampa on Wednesday, ran a slick corner route, and Brady dropped him a dime that Jones eventually snagged while deep in the endzone.

Even though defenders weren't on the field yet -- fans in attendance went crazy, 'cause Jones' raw athleticism -- and Brady's pinpoint accuracy -- oozed during the play.

Tom Brady to Julio Jones in the corner of the endzone. pic.twitter.com/WZPbKxiat8 — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) July 28, 2022 @Deacon_Schiele

The 33-year-old receiver reportedly picked Tampa over a slew of other teams this week due to the big-time odds of winning a Super Bowl this season.