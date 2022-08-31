Orlando Scandrick Sees No Issues W/ Tom Brady's Break, 'Do What You've Got To Do'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Orlando Scandrick -- the longtime Dallas Cowboys corner who played in the NFL for 11 years -- says he's got no issues whatsoever with Tom Brady's mid-training camp break ... telling TMZ Sports he'd have the QB's back if he was in the Bucs locker room.

The former NFLer -- who played against Brady during his lengthy pro career -- admitted the situation is a little "fragile" ... but given everything Tom has accomplished over the last two decades, he wouldn't be the guy complaining about the signal-caller's absence.

"I think it's fine," said the 35-year-old, who left the league following the 2019 season. "I think you've got to weigh the reward and the risk. I think Tom Brady's a very, very proven person in this league, and if anybody is going to get the benefit of the doubt, it's going to be him and I would have given it to him."

Brady initially left Tampa Bay camp on Aug. 11 -- with head coach Todd Bowles saying only that he was out dealing "with some personal things."

Tom eventually came back to practice on Aug. 22 -- and explained over the weekend that he needed the off time because, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on."

Scandrick says all of that would have been good enough for him ... telling us he would have said to Tom, "Do what you got to do."

Scandrick also weighed in on Aaron Donald's helmet-swinging temper tantrum at Rams vs. Bengals practice last week -- and he said he doesn't believe the L.A. superstar should be punished over it.

"It's a little work scuffle," he said with a smile.

Orlando is promising to give much more of his takes on NFL hot topics on his new "Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick" show with former NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh.